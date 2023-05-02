BENNINGTON — The Trivia Grand Finale will be held at the Bennington Performing Arts Center on May 16.
Included will be a picture round to test observation skills, a name-that-tune style music round, and a live performance round that is sure to delight!
Trivia Master Jim Thatch’s questions will cover a range of topics including movies, history, music, geography, sports, and much more.
The bar at BPAC can now serve ready-to-drink cocktails, expanding the menu to serve more people.
The box office and lobby open at 6 p.m. and Trivia begins at 7 p.m.
Individual tickets are $5; teams of up to 6 players are $30
BPAC is located at 331 Main St. in Bennington.