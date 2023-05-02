Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — The Trivia Grand Finale will be held at the Bennington Performing Arts Center on May 16.

Included will be a picture round to test observation skills, a name-that-tune style music round, and a live performance round that is sure to delight!

Trivia Master Jim Thatch’s questions will cover a range of topics including movies, history, music, geography, sports, and much more.

The bar at BPAC can now serve ready-to-drink cocktails, expanding the menu to serve more people.

The box office and lobby open at 6 p.m. and Trivia begins at 7 p.m.

Individual tickets are $5; teams of up to 6 players are $30

BPAC is located at 331 Main St. in Bennington.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.