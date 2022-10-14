61269c2fd8615.image.jpg

The Crescent Manor in Bennington will host a Halloween event on Oct. 31.

 Photo provided
BENNINGTON — The Crescent Manor will be transformed into a haunted house and open the grounds for trick-or-treating from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

The facility will be fabulously decorated, and many of the staff will be dressed in their favorite costumes. Residents will be invited to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters while appreciating all the different costumes. The Manor presents a fun and safe opportunity for community families to get most of their trick-or-treating done in one spot and put a smile on many faces.

The Crescent Manor is located at 312 Crescent Blvd. in Bennington.

