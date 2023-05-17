HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Town of Hoosick Lions received a donation from the Tri-State Federal Credit Union for the annual Lions Chocolate Easter Bunny sale.
The Town of Hoosick Lions Club is a service organization that focuses on eyesight and hearing for youth and adults. The club has been in existence since 1960 and welcomes new members.
Locally, you can find the Town of Hoosick Lions on May 20 at their food booth at the Hoosick History and Heritage Fair, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site.