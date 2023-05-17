image000000(1).jpg

Jim Martinez, president of the Tri State Federal Credit Union, presents a check to King Lion Bill Hazen for the Chocolate Easter Bunnies they sold.

 Submitted by Lions Club
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Town of Hoosick Lions received a donation from the Tri-State Federal Credit Union for the annual Lions Chocolate Easter Bunny sale.

The Town of Hoosick Lions Club is a service organization that focuses on eyesight and hearing for youth and adults. The club has been in existence since 1960 and welcomes new members. 

Locally, you can find the Town of Hoosick Lions on May 20 at their food booth at the Hoosick History and Heritage Fair, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.