MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning is partnering with the Manchester Historical Society to present a talk about the history of The Pullman Co. The talk will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on March 2 at the Manchester Community Library and also online via livestream.
In 1867, George Pullman hit on an idea that would revolutionize train travel across the world. Railroads were the economic engine of the country by the second half of the 19th century, but accommodations were not particularly comfortable for passengers. Pullman founded his company to produce and operate luxuriously appointed railroad cars, and it grew into a worldwide sensation. At its peak, the Pullman Co. ran the largest hotel in the world, with every guest waking up in a different city than where they went to sleep.
Join railroad historian Bill Badger for a fascinating look at the history of this great American company and learn some surprising connections. Registration is $22 per person.
For more information about the talk or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org. For more Pullman-related history, consider a visit to Hildene to tour their restored Pullman palace car, Sunbeam.