BENNINGTON -- The Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) announced that volunteer training will be held on Friday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bennington.
At VNAHSR, volunteers play a critical role in enhancing the end-of-life experiences of people facing serious illness and their families. Volunteers represent all life experiences and are drawn to hospice for a variety of reasons, but the defining characteristics that unite them are compassion and the desire to help others. Their many skills are matched to important tasks within our mission.
VNAHSR provides training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers. Training is free and open to individuals 16 years of age and older. Volunteers need to pass a background check. No previous hospice and health care experience is required. Pre-registration, proof of COVID-19 vaccination and mask wearing during training are required.
Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time commitment preferences.
Training Topics include:
· Understanding the Hospice philosophy of care
· Knowing boundaries when interacting with patients and families
· Communicating with patients and families
· Understanding basic health and safety precautions
· Understanding patient confidentiality
While volunteers make a tremendous impact on the lives of patients, families and staff, they, too, benefit from their hospice experiences. Among the things they mention are:
· Increased appreciation for living life in the moment and defining what is really important
· Greater knowledge and more inner peace about the end-of-life experience
· Greater insight about diversity and the different perspectives among cultures
· Heightened sense of fulfillment and pride because of their contributions to patients and families and to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
For more information or to register call Mary at 802.442.0540 or email at mary.pleasant@vnahsr.org.
VNAHSR is a non-profit, Medicare-certified home health and hospice agency delivering a wide range of advanced medical care with compassion, dependability, and expertise to people of all ages throughout Bennington and Rutland Counties.