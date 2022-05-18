Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON -- Prevent Child Abuse Vermont is sponsoring a six-hour training via Zoom to equip attendees with the knowledge and skills to facilitate Nurturing Healthy Sexual Development © for English and Spanish speaking audiences.

Participants will learn how train adults to understand healthy sexual development in children at different developmental stages; distinguish between expected and unexpected sexual behaviors in children; and understand ways to nurture healthy sexual development in children.

Facilitators will receive a PowerPoint of the Understanding and Responding to the Sexual Behaviors of Children © training, a participant handbook, and a facilitator guide.

The trainings will occur on May 24, 25, 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.pcavt.org/training-of-trainers-store. There is a fee for the training. 

