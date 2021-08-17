HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The 2021 Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agriculture Show is looking for vendors, tractors, hit & miss engines, horse drawn farm equipment, antique trucks and agricultural products.
Preparations are under way for the annual show in Wood Park in Hoosick Falls, with the application period now open for vendors, tractor enthusiasts, hit and miss engines and horse drawn equipment.
One of the unique features of the festival is the display of antique and rare tractors and vintage farm equipment, along with a tractor parade.
Typically, every color of tractors is represented at the festival. Organizers are accepting applications from tractor clubs and individuals interested in displaying equipment during the event.
Interested craft, merchandise and farm equipment vendors also can submit applications until September 25. All spaces will be outside and power is optional. For more information, contact Kevin O'Malley at 518-894-5035 or at hoosickkid@gmail.com or Brian Luke at Gizmoe403@gmail.com.