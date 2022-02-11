MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) welcomes Pamela Morton back to lead the second talk of this three-part series on the towns of Provence in the South of France.
The talk will take place on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom video conference. Located on the banks of the Rhone, Arles was founded by the Romans and was later an important center of Christianity. This historic city boasts an array of impressive monuments from the 1st Century theatre and amphitheatre through the 4th Century Baths of Constantine to the 12th Century Romanesque basilica of Saint Trophime — the starting point of a major medieval pilgrimage trail.
Arles is also celebrated as the site where Vincent van Gogh produced some of his best-known work and today is home to the contemporary art complex, the Luma Foundation, crowned by Frank Gehry’s ‘starry night’ tower.
Registration is $18 in advance. For more information or to register, please call our office at 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org.