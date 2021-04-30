BENNINGTON — The Town of Bennington is seeking candidates for positions on a number of municipal boards and commissions. Bennington residents interested in these positions must submit a letter of interest for the position desired to the Bennington Select Board, and send it to the Town Manager's Office, 205 South St., P.O. Box 469, Bennington, VT 05201, no later than noon on Friday, May 14.
The following list includes a brief description of the duties of each office and those positions available in March, May, and June 2021.
DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD
The Development Review Board hears and decides upon permit applications regarding development in the Town of Bennington including variance requests, conditional use requests, site plans, design plans, planned unit developments, planned residential developments, subdivisions, and appeals of the zoning administrator's decisions.
Board members will be expected to attend at least one training session annually to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge necessary to perform their powers and duties on the board. The term is three years, and two positions open on May 24.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
An appointed position with a term of three years and requires expertise or qualifications in the fields of architecture, historic preservation, etc. Meetings are held twice per month. The Historic Preservation Commission is empowered by ordinance to act in the preservation and identification of Bennington's historic sites and structures; oversee the survey and review of historic sites eligible for the National Register, educate and advise other boards and commissions as well as the general public with regard to historic preservation matters. The term is three years, and two positions open on May 24.
HOUSING AUTHORITY
An autonomous body appointed for terms of five years by the Select Board which acts as the Board of Directors for Housing Authority properties (Willowbrook, Brookside Apartments, Beech Court and Walloomsac Apartments) and oversees the staff and sets policies for operation. The term is five years, and one seat opens on May 26.
ENERGY COMMITTEE
A committee established by the Select Board to pursue implementation of the town’s Energy Plan, advocate for energy conservation and renewable energy projects, and report on a regular basis to the Select Board. The committee is comprised of seven members. The term is one year, and three positions open on June 23, and three on June 24.
BOARD OF LISTERS
An appointed position with a term of two years. Meetings are held once or twice per month or as needed. The listers inspect properties, approve assessments developed by the Assessor's Office and hear and act upon appeals by property owners. The term is two years, and one seat becomes open on May 23.
PLANNING COMMISSION
The five-member Planning Commission drafts, revises, updates, and upholds the provisions of the Town Plan; makes recommendations to the Select Board regarding amendments to the Zoning Bylaw, sign ordinance, and subdivision regulations; actively participates in the preservation of historic sites and agricultural lands; and is charged with the overall planning of Bennington. The term is four years, and two positions open on May 25.
REGIONAL COMMISSION
The Regional Commission, part of a county-wide planning commission charged with development of the overall regional planning policies, is empowered to develop budgets, employ staff, and assist in development of a regional plan. The term is two years, and one position is open.