BENNINGTON — The Town of Bennington project list for the week of Sept. 11 includes:
Main St. (4-Corners): will be closed Thursday during hours 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the Monthly Hemmings “Cruise-In”. Please use caution when approaching and find an alternate route.
Riverwalk: Park St. to Bennington Station (People’s Park) will be closed while Highway crews work on this rehabilitation project. Pathways will be upgraded and widened in several areas.
Welling Road (N.Benn): North Bennington Highway will be “ditching” on Welling Road. Please use caution when approaching as crews and equipment will be on the edges of the roadway. Expect delays.
TOWNWIDE: - MAINTENANCE
Downtown sidewalk sweeping will now be every Tuesday and Friday mornings.
Street painting crew will continue across town in various areas. Please use caution when approaching wet paint lines.
A separate crew will be doing roadside mowing and weed eating. Use caution when approaching any of these areas and expect minor delays.
Additional crews will be cleaning catch basins across town in various areas. Use caution when approaching any of these areas and expect minor delays.
NORTH BENNINGTON: MAINTENANCE
The North Bennington Highway crews will be conducting routine maintenance across the Village and in parks. This would include roadside mowing and ditching. Please use caution when approaching as crews and equipment will be in or on the edges of the roadway.
STATE PROJECTS
Route 7 Pownal to Bennington: VTrans/State Highway paving project continues from the Pownal/Massachusetts state line and working northerly toward Bennington (ends at Park Lawn Cemetery). Various activities (paving, crack sealing and shoulder work) will require lane changes and one-lane traffic throughout this stretch. This project will occur over the course of several months. Take precautions as much as possible when the road is scarified or find an alternate route. Crews and equipment will be in the roadway.
Route 7 North St. - Veteran’s Home to Houghton Lane overpass: VTrans/State Highway paving project continues from just pass the Veteran’s Home on North St., working northerly along Route 7 to the Houghton Lane overpass. Various activities (paving, crack sealing and shoulder work) will require lane changes and one-lane traffic throughout this stretch. This project will occur over the course of several months. Take precautions as much as possible when the road is scarified or find an alternate route. Crews and equipment will be in the roadway.
Route 279 West to East: VTrans/State Highway paving project continues from at the N.Y. state border and working easterly to the Bennington Rt. 9 intersection (Rt. 279 East Entrance). Various activities (paving, crack sealing and shoulder work) will require lane changes and one-lane traffic throughout this stretch. This project will occur over the course of several months. Take precautions as much as possible when the road is scarified or find an alternate route. Crews and equipment will be in the roadway.
REMINDER – Please do not rake or blow grass clippings into Town streets or highways as this will clog storm drains and create both flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and Contractors - Please make sure all loads are covered when taking leaves and or brush to the Transfer Station. When disposing of leaf bags, you must empty the bags into the pile.