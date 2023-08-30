BENNINGTON -- The town is notifying residents that a number of local property owners can expect to hear from a company that has been hired by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to do water tests as part of the investigation into the source of PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — identified in wells.
The name of the firm is Weston and Sampson (W&S) and they will be in the area Thursday to start that work. They will remain in the area through Friday testing as many wells as possible.
Town officials are issuing the notice to confirm that the testing effort is legitimate and is follow-up testing for those with wells affected by emissions of PFAS that spread from former ChemFab Corp. factories in North Bennington and Bennington.
If residents are contacted, the town is encouraging them to facilitate the process by responding by email or phone call to schedule that work.