BENNINGTON — Mike Cutler of Bennington has been named to represent the town at the annual Vermont Community Leadership Summit this August in Randolph. The summit is organized by the Vermont Council on Rural Development.
Now in its third year, the summit will be an all-inclusive event, bringing new and established voices together from across Vermont. Speakers and participants represent the full diversity of Vermont community members and leaders, including youth, municipal leaders, community organizers and volunteers, people with experience with critical challenges facing communities, experts and technical assistance providers, regional leaders and more.
The purpose of the summit is to explore ways to support local leadership and democracy.
“We have seen tremendous challenges and change since the last summit in 2019, and [the Vermont Council on Rural Development] has heard from thousands of Vermonters the need to come back together to renew, connect and continue to lead positive change as we transition into a post-pandemic world,” the council said in a statement.
The summit agenda will include skills workshops, networking opportunities, community project panels and forum discussions.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd, in consultation with the Select Board chairwoman and vice chairwoman, selected Cutler for the position.
Cutler is a 2007 graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School and majored in film at Full Sail University, graduating in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree. He works at CAT-TV, the local community media station, as the production manager, as well as doing freelance work as a videographer and photographer.
His volunteer work includes serving on the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District Board, the Bennington Arts Council, the Bennington Community Theater Committee, the Better Bennington Corp., the Bennington 250th Committee, the Shires Young Professionals and the Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion.