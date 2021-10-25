Several disability rights groups are hosting a town hall meeting over Zoom on Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon, to discuss equity issues facing people with disabilities during a natural disaster.
When disaster strikes, people with disabilities face overwhelming barriers and disproportionate rates of death and serious injury. These are often the direct result of discrimination and exclusion from disaster planning, response, and recovery efforts.
The Real Emergency Access for Aging and Disability Inclusion (REAADI) for Disasters Act and the Disaster Relief Medicaid Act (DRMA) are two critical bills that will help address the disaster-related barriers disabled people face.
The town hall will be co-hosted by Vermont Center for Independent Living (VCIL), Vermont Coalition for Disability Rights (VCDR) and VT SILC (Vermont State Independent Living Council).
Outreach representatives from the offices of Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch will be in attendance.
"We see these bills as gamechangers in addressing the ableism in our emergency response systems," said Sarah Launderville, Executive Director of VCIL. "Having a mechanism for Medicaid to follow an individual from state to state when displaced in a disaster is a must. Having the voice of disabled individuals in emergency planning is the only way it will be made accessible."
We are looking for stories from people with disabilities and older adults who experienced a disruption in their Medicaid or other services during a federal emergency. Please contact nicole@vcil.org to share your story or come to the town hall with your story to share.
To register, click here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdemrrz4oHdVX53dzZpjUE2pXxCx_Fkko