Welcome a new season and get to know the river that runs through our tri-state community with a free recreational bike tour on Sept. 25. The ride, co-presented by the Pownal Parks and Recreation Committee and Hoosic River Watershed Association (HooRWA), is limited to the first 20 pre registered participants and repeats the three loops of the 2020 ride, with an unofficial fourth loop of 35 miles added in 2021.
The 10-mile loop begins and ends in North Pownal in the parking lot of the North Pownal Congregational Church at 3554 Route VT-346, near the bottom of North Pownal Road. Meet at 9:45 am for a 10 a.m. start.
The ride includes optional extensions for a 16-mile or 23-mile version of the ride. The extended routes are paved except for a one-mile section of hardpack gravel on Indian Massacre Road.
The official ride starts and ends at North Pownal Congregational Church. Faith Christian Fellowship is once again offering a mid-ride hydration station on Burrington Road at Hoppy Valley Organics, Pownal’s landmark hops farm, with snacks and a chance to chat and take in the sweeping view of Pownal Valley.
The Tour de Pownal is free but pre registration is required. Contact Julie at jmackaman@gmail.com by Sept. 23 to pre register and to receive an email the morning of the ride if it must be canceled due to weather.
A fourth option of 35 miles, not formally a part of the sponsored ride, is offered to experienced cyclists wanting a longer ride and extended view of the Hoosic River.
The 35 mile option goes from Pownal up to Hoosick Falls. Riders will meet at 9:15 am for a 9:30 am start, a half hour before riders in the official tour meet at 9:45 am for a 10 am start. This route is for more experienced cyclists who want more: more river and fall foliage, more miles, more hills and more fun.
The Town of Pownal Parks and Recreation Committee works to bring more outdoor recreation opportunities to Pownal. Presently focused on Center Street Park, the committee has installed an ice skating rink and is in the process of building skate ramps, horseshoe pits, charcoal grills, and a shade structure with new picnic tables. The committee, which meets regularly to discuss and facilitate other opportunities on town-owned lands, welcomes community participation.
The Hoosic River Water Association (HooRWA) serves the three states through which the Hoosic River flows (Massachusetts, Vermont, New York) through education, research, advocacy and recreational activities to involve the community in the life of the river — and the river in the life of the community.