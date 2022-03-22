BENNINGTON — Internationally recognized mud run and obstacle race Tough Mudder is the focus of the next Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson. Chris Maltbie, the company’s director of global product, will be on the show at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.
Maltbie oversees the development of racer experiences and events for Tough Mudder. He previously co-founded Pine Coast Culture Company, a New Jersey-based kombucha brewery. He studied Neurobiology and Physiology at the University of Maryland, before working with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in a developmental biology laboratory at Johns Hopkins.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care with cooperation from Catamount Access Television. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.