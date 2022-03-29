BENNINGTON — The Toddlers & Twos Bags are ready to go out at Bennington Free Library. Stop by the Children's Room and pick one up for the special child in your life while supplies last. The bags are funded by a Sunrise Direct Services Community Grant.
Tune into our latest "Read Around the Block" episode. The episode can be viewed on the Bennington Free Library's Facebook page and is airing on CAT-TV Channel 1095 on Monday at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday at 12 and 4:30 p.m., Thursday at 11 a.m. and Friday at 7:30 p.m. "Read Around the Block" is funded by a Sunrise Direct Services Community Grant.
Families can visit the Dollhouse and Toy Museum on Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Let Jackie know the magic word, "puppet," and she will let you in for free. The Museum is located at 212 Union Street in Bennington.