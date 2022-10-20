ARLINGTON — The 26th Running of the Turkeys, 5K Road Race, 5K Walk and 1K Kids Fun Run will take place in person on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m.
The start and finish will be located at Fisher Elementary School at 504 East Arlington Road. It’s a scenic Southwestern Vermont course with a hill (or two or three …).
Pre-race registration and packet pick-up is on Nov. 23 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school. Race day registration begins at 7:30 and ends at 8:45 a.m.
For more information, check out bkvr.net/running-of-the-turkeys. Send in a paper registration or sign up online at runningoftherurkeys.itsyourrace.com.