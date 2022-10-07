slideshow.PNG
BENNINGTON — Tickets are on sale for Bennington Community Theater’s “Slideshow,” which opens on Oct. 14

The show is an evening of short plays co-directed by Jennifer Jasper and H.K. Goldstein. The evening takes you on a journey through a neighborhood, where you’ll see stories unfold, with musical interludes by the “Slideshow” band. The event will be held at the Bennington Performing Arts Center at 331 Main St.

Premium tickets are $15; general admission are $10. Visit benningtonperformingartscenter.org for tickets.

