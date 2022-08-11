band.jpg

Beard and Glasses

 photo provided by Better Bennington Corporation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation’s next Thursday Night Live features Beard and Glasses. The event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Merchants Park’s Thomson Family Stage, 119 North St. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. The rain location is Mission City Church.

This event is free and open to the public.

Beard and Glasses is a Southern Vermont-based band fronted by Matt Scott and Sam Clement; they move between rock to funk to soul to reggae.

Gift baskets from downtown businesses will be raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for one or $5 for six.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.