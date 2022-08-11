BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation’s next Thursday Night Live features Beard and Glasses. The event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Merchants Park’s Thomson Family Stage, 119 North St. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. The rain location is Mission City Church.
This event is free and open to the public.
Beard and Glasses is a Southern Vermont-based band fronted by Matt Scott and Sam Clement; they move between rock to funk to soul to reggae.
Gift baskets from downtown businesses will be raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for one or $5 for six.