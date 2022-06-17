BENNINGTON -- The Better Bennington Corporation's fourth Thursday Night Live event features Bennington Performing Arts Center with "The Best of Story Night" on Thursday, June 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage. The address is 119 North Street. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. The rain location is Mission City Church; we'll make that call the day of the performance if necessary.
This event is free and open to the public.
Local vendors and buskers will set up ahead of the main event. The vendor list will be on the Facebook event page each week. Gift baskets from downtown businesses are raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 or $5 for 6.
Storyteller Jennifer Jasper has gathered some of her favorite storytellers to regale everyone with their greatest hits. This is the first “best of” event since 2019 and BPAC is excited to be a part of this outdoor program. Jasper will be hosting the event with tellers from Burlington, Rutland, Manchester and Bennington.
Joining from Burlington is Susanne Schmidt. Brandy Reynolds and Natalie Philpot from Manchester and Judy Tompkins from Rutland will also take the stage.
Story Night will be on hiatus after this performance and will return in September.