BENNINGTON — This week's event in the Better Bennington Corporation's Thursday Night Live series features a Contra Dance with Tamarack Band from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage at 119 North Street. Food will be available for purchase in the park.
This event is free and open to the public, and will be canceled — and hopefully rescheduled — in the event of rain.
Tamarack brings the joyous touch of traditional fiddle music to every one of their events. Fiddle, flute, tenor banjo and guitar weave their way through smooth waltzes, foot-tapping reels and lively jigs. Traditional Celtic, early American, Old-Time, French-Canadian and International tunes « melodies handed down through the years — are mixed with original creations to round out the group's repertoire.
Local dance caller Paul Rosenberg joins the ensemble to teach the participants the dances. Rosenberg has been leading dances throughout the northeastern United States since 1986. In recent years, he has been one of the busiest callers in North America, working over 200 dance engagements a year. He is known for his gentle but energetic, encouraging style, concise teaching, and offbeat sense of humor.
Artist and musician Patricia Kernan the brightness of Irish penny whistle and the smoothness of flute to the the music of Tamarack, and plays fiddle, clarinet and light percussion, as well. She is also a member of the local English Country Dance band, HeartsEase. Jim Mead backs dances and fiddle music with his strong "boom-chuck" guitar rhythm and occasional foot percussion. Sue Mead plays fiddle, mandolin, tenor banjo, guitar and djembe.
A 50/50 raffle will be held during all performances. Raffle tickets are $2 for 1 or $10 for 12.
Thursday Night Live was originally made possible in 2022 by the Better Places Grant that matched $5,345 from 60 donors via a crowd-funding campaign using Patronicity with $10,000 as well as amazing sponsors.
