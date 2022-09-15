BENNINGTON — The next-to-last Thursday Night Live event in the Better Bennington Corporation’s series is “Rising Stars” and features some of the area’s talented local young people.
Performance takes place on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park’s Thomson Family Stage at 119 North Street. Bring lawn chairs. The rain location is Mission City Church.
This event is free and open to the public.
The evening starts with the young rap duo Cualitii featuring Cosmic Cam and Schematik (who promises to keep it clean for this family friendly event). They will be followed by MAU singers Veronica Jarvis, 9th grade; Trinity Madison, 10th grade; and Jocelyn Millette, 11th grade, as well as 11th grader Sammie Lyle from Hoosick Falls Central School. Nik Segura, an 11th grader from MAU will show off his keyboard skills. Serafina York (8th grader at Southshire), Audrey Parks (8th grader at MAU Middle School) and Lizzie Davis (10th grader at Arlington High School) will dazzle with a tap number choreographed by Kristi Segura. The evening ends with Foster Powell’s ensemble (featuring recent Bennington College graduates).
Gift baskets from downtown businesses are raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for one or $5 for six. This week’s baskets will have Harvest Fest activity tickets and Downtown Dollars as prizes.