BENNINGTON — Better Bennington Corporation's Thursday Night Live series features local favorite Prescription, with Side Effect Horns, on July 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage at 119 North Street.
The event is free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs.
Southern Vermont's favorite band, the Prescription, started more than 20 years ago. The group features Peter King on guitar, Kerry Ryer-Parke, Mike Vecellio on keyboards and bass, and Shantia Mayer, a versatile singer and keyboardist.
Their range of genres spans rock and roll, rhythm and blues, Motown hits, soulful ballads, jazz, and big band swing. The nine-piece dance band featuring the Side Effect Horns is known for bringing the house down.
BBC will run a 50/50 raffle during all performances. Tickets are $2 for one, $5 for six, or $10 for 12. This ongoing fundraiser is earmarked for the Silent Disco event that will close out the series on Aug. 24. The week prior highlights the multitude of talent that participated in Bennington’s Got Talent earlier this year.
Thursday's event will be canceled and potentially rescheduled in the event of rain.
Thursday Night Live was originally made possible in 2022 by the Better Places Grant that matched $5,345 from 60 donors via a crowd-funding campaign using Patronicity with $10,000, as well as several amazing sponsors.