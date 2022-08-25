BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation’s upcoming Thursday Night Live performance features Tendai Muparutsa’s evening of African musicscapes on Sept. 1 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park’s Thomson Family Stage at 119 North St. The rain location is Mission City Church.
The event is free and open to the public.
Muparutsa is an internationally known performer, music educator, ethnomusicologist and bandleader. His work embraces everything from performing with Afro-pop groups to teaching at African music camps to directing mbira, marimba and dance ensembles. He’s known for his high energy, humor and passion for using African music to delight audiences and students alike.
Joining him for Thursday’s event are Felix Sun, keyboards; Diego Mongue, drums; and Jay Corey, bass.
Gift baskets from downtown businesses are raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 or $5 for 6.