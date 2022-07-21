BENNINGTON — Otha Day with a Drumming Circle will headline the next Better Bennington Corporation's Thursday Night Live series on July 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage, 119 North St. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The rain location is Mission City Church.
The event is free and open to the public.
Otha Day’s drum circle events spring from his belief that rhythm has the power to build community, promote well-being and create joy. He works with groups of two to 2,500 to instill awareness of the presence of rhythm in every act of living.
Day presents drum and rhythm sessions for all educational environments, wellness, spiritual, and community celebrations, as well as corporate and motivational speaking events. Additionally, as a social justice facilitator, Day leads his signature "Drum2Talk" Workshop Intensives using rhythm and in-depth conversations to heal and transform racial conflict.
Day has taught at several schools in New England. In addition to teaching college courses on Rhythm Based Creativity and Communication, Music of the Harlem Renaissance, General Music Theory and Jazz History, he has given many concerts as both a soloist and ensemble pianist, and teaches classical and jazz piano.
Gift baskets from downtown businesses will be raffled off at the end of the performance. This week's raffle is "A Trifecta of Pizza," with gift certificates to Benner's Bagels N' What Nosh, Ramunto's, and Bennington Pizza House. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 or $5 for 6.