BENNINGTON -- The Better Bennington Corporation will launch their inaugural Thursday Night Live performance with Mowgli’s Satyrdagg on June 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park on the Thomson Family Stage. The address of Merchants Park is 119 North Street. This event is free and open to the public.
Featuring all-original compositions inspired by the music of Esperanza Spalding, Snarky Puppy, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Punch Brothers, Frank Zappa, and drawing styles from all over the world, this 11-piece modern big-band/vocal ensemble features performers who have collaborated with legendary and Grammy-winning artists from around the globe.
Mowgli Giannitti is a bassist, singer, percussionist, songwriter, and composer who has performed around the northeast at venues such as Carnegie Hall, Latchis Theatre, Higher Ground, Putnam Place, Arkell Hall at SVAC, and countless others, collaborating with award-winning artists across genres and art disciplines.
For more information about Giannitti and Satyrdagg, see https://www.facebook.com/mowgli.satyrdagg.
Local vendors will be on hand with lemonade, ice-cream, and more. Gift Baskets from Downtown Businesses will be raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 or $5 for 6 and participants will be able to choose the gift baskets they want. The gift baskets for this particular performance were generously donated by The Pharmacy.
The Thursday Night Live series is made possible by the Better Places Grant that matched $5,345 from 60 donors via the crowd-funding campaign utilizing Patronicity with $10,000, as well as our amazing sponsors: the Town of Bennington, Williams Financial LLC, Casella Waste Systems, Michael Keane/Edie Sawitsky, The Bank of Bennington, Hemmings Motor News, and Alliance for Community Tranformations. Merchants Park is a substance-free park.