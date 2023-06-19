BENNINGTON — This week’s Better Bennington Corporation’s Thursday Night Live series features you! On Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Merchants Park’s Thomson Family Stage at 119 North Street, the BBC hosts Karaoke Night in the Park.
Bring your lawn chairs. This event is free and open to the public.
Get your vocal chords ready and start practicing your favorite songs. The BBC will provide the karaoke machine and app.
This a great family friendly evening of fun and community. The splash pad water will remain running for the kids until the town automatically shuts it off.
A 50/50 raffle will beheld; tickets are $2 for 1 or $10 for 12. The event will be canceled in the event of rain.
Thursday Night Live was originally made possible in 2022 by the Better Places Grant that matched $5,345 from 60 donors via a crowd-funding campaign using Patronicity with $10,000, as well as amazing sponsors.
We are looking for sponsors for 2023 to continue this series that is already planned out. Please email Jeanne Mintrone, Director of Operations if interested at operations@betterbennington.com.