BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation's Thursday Night Live series launches for the second year this Thursday, featuring Saakumu Dance Troupe from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage at 119 North St.
Bring your lawn chairs. This event is free and open to the public. Merchants Park is a substance-free park.
Since 1997, Saakumu Dance Troupe has been introducing new audiences to traditional and contemporary Ghanaian dance and music. Saakumu is recognized as one of the leading cultural performing troupes in Ghana, West Africa and it is the resident dance company of the Dagara Music Center. The ensemble is driven by a passion for bringing innovative dances and world music to our audiences through performances in Ghana and abroad.
Saakumu is currently wrapping up a tour in the U.S., marking their 15th international tour since 2008. For more information, visit SaakumuDanceTroupe.com.
The BBC will run a 50/50 raffle during all performances. Raffle tickets are $2 for 1 or $10 for 12.
Thursday Night Live was originally made possible in 2022 by the Better Places Grant that matched $5,345 from 60 donors via a crowdfunding campaign using Patronicity with $10,000, as well as sponsors.
The BBC is looking for sponsors for 2023 to continue this series that is already planned out. Email Jeanne Mintrone, director of operations, if interested at operations@betterbennington.com.