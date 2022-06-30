BENNINGTON -- The Better Bennington Corporation's sixth Thursday Night Live event features Flashpoint on July 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage. The address is 119 North Street. Bring lawn chairs. The rain location is Mission City Church; the BBC will make that call the day of the performance if necessary. This event is free and open to the public.
Local vendors and buskers will set up ahead of the main event. Gift baskets from downtown businesses are raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 or $5 for 6.
Flashpoint is one of the hottest bands in Southern Vermont, playing hits from the 60s and 70s, along with other classic gems. Benningtonians Cindy Baxter (vocals, percussion), Mark Klak (guitars, vocals), Jake Hill (bass, vocals), and Kevin Breese (drums, vocals) have a loyal following and never fail to get their audiences up and dancing and having a festive time.
Just around the block on Main Street, Hemmings will host its third Cruise-In this season.
Some of the downtown businesses will stay open later that evening.