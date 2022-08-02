5f921dad29f75.image.jpeg

People of all ages are invited to cool off at Thursday's Splashy Dance Party at Merchants Park.

 BBC
BENNINGTON — There's a change in plan for this week's Thursday Night Live series, which was scheduled to feature the band Moose Crossing. The Better Bennington Corporation said the group was forced to cancel for this week. Instead, the BBC will present a Splashy Dance Party featuring DJ Malcolm Paine.

In addition to the music and vendors, the waterpark will remain on for the duration of the party. With temperatures expected to climb into the 90s, the BBC invites everyone -- of all ages -- to dance in the water from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage at 119 North Street.

This event is free and open to the public.

