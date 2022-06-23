BENNINGTON -- The Better Bennington Corporation's fourth Thursday Night Live event features the Convergence Quartet with Wanda Houston on June 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage, 119 North Street. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. The rain location is Mission City Church.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Local vendors and buskers will set up ahead of the main event, providing baked goods, face painting, braiding, and more. Gift baskets, curated by the Promotions Committee using merchandise from downtown businesses, will be raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 or $5 for 6.
Houston (vocals), Eugene Uman (piano), David Picchi (bass), and John Fisher (drums) come to Bennington from the Berkshires and western Vermont. They have played together for years, including at the Vermont Jazz Center in Brattleboro where Uman is the director.
Houston, originally from Chicago, grew up singing gospel music in church and brings a soulful authenticity when singing jazz and the blues. Uman has produced hundreds of concerts of world-famous artists at VJC and supervised its educational programs since 1997. Picchi has performed and taught music throughout the Pioneer Valley since 2001. Fisher is a member of the Green Street Trio.