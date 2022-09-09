BENNINGTON — Better Bennington Corporation's Thursday Night Live event features Debbie Deane with Gregg August on Sept. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage, 119 North St. The rain location is Mission City Church.
This event is free and open to the public.
Deane is a third-generation songstress from Brooklyn, N.Y. She carries the piano-fired torch of Carole King and Laura Nyro. She's a passionate songwriter with a penchant for jazz-flavored chords and soulful vocals. Deane has recently released a new album, Red Ruby Stars, from ModernIcon/Ropeadope Records.
Deane's songs have been featured on TV’s “Party of Five,” on Jennifer Love Hewitt’s album Let’s Go Bang, and in a number of films.
Gift baskets will be raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 or $5 for 6.