BENNINGTON -- The Better Bennington Corporation's 8th Thursday Night Live event features D. Colin with Spoken Word on Thursday, June 21 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage at 119 North Street. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. The rain location is Mission City Church. This event is free and open to the public.
Gift baskets from downtown businesses are raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 or $5 for 6. You can pick up food from any of our downtown eateries to eat during the performance or dine out downtown afterwards.
D. Colin is a multidisciplinary artist of Haitian descent. Her work has appeared in Trolley, Ink & Nebula, Jaded Ibis Press, and Porter Gulch Review. She is the author of Dreaming in Kreyol and Said the Swing to the Hoop. She has been featured on PBS, Write About Now, and NPR. She has also performed throughout the United States and internationally.
Beyond poetry, D. Colin has navigated the stage as an actor performing in productions with Black Theater Troupe of Upstate NY and Creative Action Unlimited. Her one woman show, Simone, appeared at the Capital Rep Theater and she has spent years performing reenactments - most often as Sojourner Truth.
With an educational background in English and Africana Studies, D. Colin, no matter the medium, discusses the human condition, creates visibility, and uses history and activism as its foundation. She is the 2022 Excellence in Arts & Letters Award recipient for UAlbany's Alumni Association.
Colin believes in Nina Simone's words that "an artist's duty is to reflect the times." She often says, "if the art didn't move you, then I didn't do my job."