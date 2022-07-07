BENNINGTON -- The Better Bennington Corporation's 7th Thursday Night Live event features Aura Shards on Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage at 119 North Street. Bring lawn chairs. The rain location is Mission City Church if necessary. This event is free and open to the public.
Local vendors set up ahead of the main event, and gift baskets from downtown businesses are raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for one or $5 for six.
Aura Shards duo is a world fusion project based in Brattleboro that explores the new, unique sound of the Hand Pan (aka Hang Drum), accompanied by a variety of rhythmic and tonal instruments. Performing original compositions, Aura Shards weaves a big sound that is both harmonically and rhythmically complex and engaging – at the same time soothing and meditative. The duo consists of Anders Burrows (Hand Pan, Didgeridoo, Djembe) and Jed Blume (Hand Pan, Tabla, Djembe).
To read more about Aura Shards, you can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AuraShardsVT/.
Thursday Night Live is made possible by the Better Places Grant that matched $5,345 from 60 donors via a crowd-funding campaign using Patronicity with $10,000, as well as by sponsors: Williams Financial LLC, Casella Waste Systems, Michael Keane/Edie Sawitsky, The Bank of Bennington, Hemmings Motor News, Hoffman Real Estate, The Town of Bennington, and Alliance for Community Transformations. Merchants Park is a substance-free park.