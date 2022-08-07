BENNINGTON -- The Aug. 11 event in the Better Bennington Corporation's Thursday Night Live series features the Bennington Traditional Jazz Band, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage at 119 North Street. The rain location is Mission City Church.
This event is free and open to the public.
The Bennington Traditional Jazz Band plays a great mix of small combo jazz and a wide variety of pre-1950 American standards. The Band is known for its high energy, exciting style. With one foot in the deep south and the other in Tin Pan Alley, the BTJB offers a mix of rhythmic complexity and nostalgic, old-time melodies that are the backbone of American popular music.
The band features Kent Baker, piano; Dave Lambert, clarinet and vocals; Steve Lambert, trumpet; Pete Toigo, bass; and Jeff McRae, drums and washboard.
Gift baskets from downtown businesses are raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for one or $5 for six.