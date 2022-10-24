CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — The opening reception of the Three Sisters Art show will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Valley Artisans Market’s “Small Gallery” on 25 East Main St., (Route 372) Cambridge.
The three Roberts sisters are teaming up for a joint show at Valley Artisans Market in Cambridge. Their work will be on display from Oct. 29 to Nov. 20. Elizabeth will show her paintings, Nancy's mosaic art and Janet ceramics. Elizabeth and Nancy are members of the 41-year-old artist cooperative and live in Saratoga Springs, while Janet lives in Boulder, Colo.