BENNINGTON — The Tutorial Center announced its list of 2023 High School Completion (HSC) and GED graduates.
The Tutorial Center’s HSC graduates receive a diploma after completing a program showing their proficiency in the areas of clear and effective communication, creative and practical problem solving, responsible and involved citizenship, and integrated and informed thinking, as well as scoring well on the Test of Adult Basic Education (TABE). Students have individual plans and can work at their own pace.
Students who completed the program are Scott Burdick, who is now working full time; Daria Bakhereva who is attending college; Jeremiah Hodgeman, who is working in the family business; Anna Roche, who plans to attend college; and Brad Tifft, who is working at NSK.
Hodgeman also won the Youth Appreciation Award in 2022.
In addition to the six students receiving a high school diploma, The Tutorial Center had seven GED graduates this past school year who ranged in age from 17 to 50.
The Tutorial Center is the Bennington County Adult Education and Literacy Center, entering its 50th year assisting area residents to achieve their educational and career goals. Any Vermont resident at least 16 years old can earn a high school diploma free through The Tutorial Center.
The Center has purchased a new building to enable more students to acquire a high school credential and is seeking financial support. To donate, visit www.tutoringvermont.org, click on the donate button on the top right of the home page, and then click the PayPal button.
For more information about how the Tutorial Center can help you or someone you know, call Sean-Marie Oller at 802-362-0222 (Manchester) or 802-447-0111 (Bennington), or send an email to seanmarie.o@tutorialcenter.org.