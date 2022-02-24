BENNINGTON -- “Unsaid Prayers—The Song Cycle,” a new song cycle for baritone, soprano and harp by composer Nico Gutierrez to the poetry of J.S. Lillie, premiers Saturday at the Bennington Performing Arts Center.
The poetry within the cycle was written in direct response to the tensions in our society around racial injustice and gun violence, with an insistent vulnerability that searches for understanding, solidarity, and peace. The work will be performed by baritone Cailin Marcel Manson, soprano Katherine Saik DeLugan, and harpist Jordan Thomas. Filling out the program will be art songs by Black composers, reimagined for voice and harp.
Lillie is a bi-racial poet and theater professional from Bennington and author of the newly published collection of poems, “Unsaid Prayers." Some of these poems were written from the day of the George Floyd killing through the following three months. They speak directly from Lillie’s layered processing of racial violence, gun violence, and social unrest during the global standstill of the pandemic, leaning into both the lenses of her blackness and her whiteness, and how she perceived the disparate reactions of either community. Eight of these poems were chosen for the work “Unsaid Prayers.”
The performance will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m.; tickets are $10. For more information, visit https://benningtonperformingartscenter.org/.
Attendees must show proof of vaccination. A mask must be worn when in the building.