BENNINGTON -- Continuing a three decade's long tradition, The Shires' Holiday Inn Tours, coordinated this year by The Shires of Vermont DMO & the Manchester Business Association, will be offered to the public on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11. The self-guided tours are available from noon to 4:00 p.m. each day. Fifteen local lodging properties, including historic hotels, quaint inns and charming B & B’s, will open their doors to visitors. This popular event provides a chance for the Shires' lodging partners to showcase their unique properties, while those visiting will enjoy the festive holiday atmosphere -- and all for a good cause. The proceeds from this year’s ticket sales will once again support the Manchester Community Food Cupboard, the Arlington Food Shelf and the Bennington Meals on Wheels.
The 14 properties participating in the 2021 Holiday Inn Tour are: Bennington - The Four Chimneys' Inn, South Shire Inn; Arlington - Rockwell’s Retreat, Arlington’s West Mountain Inn, The Arlington Inn; Sunderland - The Ira Allen House; Manchester - The Inn at Ormsby Hill, Kimpton Taconic Hotel, The Inn at Manchester, The Barnstead Inn, The Equinox Golf Resort and Spa, The Reluctant Panther, The Hampton Inn and Suites and the Wilburton Destination Resort; East Dorset - The Wilson House.
Tickets may be purchased at any of the participating locations. The cost is $15 for a one-person tour, and $25 for a two-person tour.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Berger at The Arlington Inn, stay@arlingtoninn.com; or John Burnham of the Manchester Business Association at john@manchestervermont.com.