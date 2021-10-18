DORSET — The Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) welcomes Philip McKnight to talk about the Shakespeare that nobody knows. The talk will take place on Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Long Trail School in Dorset.
The first half of this talk will present the many facts and assumptions that are not known about William Shakespeare of Stratford-upon-Avon. For instance, what day he was born, the day he died, and how he spelled his name. In addition, it is not known what he looked like, where he was for four or more years in the late 1580s, how many plays he wrote, or how many of the earlier and later plays he actually wrote himself. The list goes on.
The second half of the talk will examine the interesting subject of the authorship question. Was William of Stratford, a grain merchant, also the poet and playwright extraordinaire? What about Christopher Marlow? Or Edmund deVere? Or others with even less credentials?
Registration is $18 in advance or $24 at the door. Masks are required. For more information or to register, please call 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtn academy.org.