BENNINGTON — The School of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales announced that it will hold its annual Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Parish Hall, 238 W. Main St.
The Bazaar is a long-standing tradition for the school and serves as a fundraiser and community event. Local artisans and craftspeople rent booths to sell their wares. There is a silent auction of items donated by local businesses, the vendors and other friends of the school. There will be special prizes, a bake sale, and cash prizes with the Big Money Lottery and the Lottery Tree raffles. Food trucks will offer breakfast and lunch items in the parking lot, making more room in the parish hall for additional vendors.
Booth rentals are $60. Contact Susan Paustian at 442-2446 to make arrangements.