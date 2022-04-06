April Fools has become an outdated concept.
Hopefully you got through April 1st without suffering any unpleasant April Fools nonsense. Although unpleasant April Fools nonsense is pretty much redundant; there's often very little pleasant about being on the receiving end of an April Fools. At this point the only good April Fools jokes are the websites that make you laugh at a one-day fake product. Everything else is either lies or pranks, and neither are funny any more.
Lies either involve saying a good thing and then dashing someone's hopes ("Congrats, you got accepted to Harvard! ... April Fools!"), or fabricating a bad situation to cause someone mental anguish, and then mocking their unnecessary misery. ("Oh no, our cat died! ... April Fools!") And pranks tend to involve things like leaping out and scaring people, or dumping things on them, or otherwise adding more stress to their lives. None of that is needed, at least not anymore.
I can see how the April Fools jokes were originally useful, as a fun and exciting break from a very calm and straight-laced world. If you look at old-timey videos, everyone in public is walking around in suits and hats and fancy dresses, very stately and demure, saying, "Good day, Sir," and "Good day, Madam." In such a world, April Fools jokes were a surprising reversal and change of pace. Suddenly instead of everything being calm and friendly, some roustabout has placed a whoopie cushion on my seat to make a funny sound when I sit down. How droll and unexpected!
But times have changed. Most of us don't find being pranked or lied to funny anymore because it's no longer a break from the world, it's just more of it. There are people doing "pranks" all year-round for TikTok views, which have moved beyond scaring people with confetti explosions to things like secretly removing lug nuts from cars and shooting people with pellet guns. Lies just to get a reaction are a daily occurrence on the Internet. No one needs more of this; it isn't a break from the world because the world is already a constant stream of nonsense. And everyone expects extra nonsense on April 1st.
A good April Fools joke needs to be an unexpected reversal. It would be more unexpected on a day like April 20th, rather than April 1st. But to be a reversal, it must be a change from the status quo. And the world is pretty much a complete disaster these days, and provides us with an endless stream of bad situations, dashed hopes, and miseries of various sizes. Thus, for a good April Fools joke, you'd need to offer the opposite of that.
Imagine this as an April Fools joke: It's April 20th, and you invite your best friend over to help you with something that you say will take a couple hours, and you want a sympathetic ear for some stuff that's been on your mind. They're expecting more of the world's usual nonsense and stress, but when they arrive, instead of being put to work, you've ordered their favorite takeout. And instead of lamenting the world's miseries, you sincerely tell them how much you appreciate them and reminisce over old times. In a world of constant pranks, stresses, and clout-chasing, maybe what's truly an unexpected reversal is quiet pleasantness and genuine appreciation.
And THEN you hit them in the face with a pie tin full of whipped cream.