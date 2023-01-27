Occasional snow showers. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 4:50 pm
A busy lunch rush descends upon the newly opened East Road Market and Deli in Bennington on Friday, as co-owner Mark Hamilton, far left, keeps up with the lunch orders.
Kristy Keir, left, and Mark Hamilton, right, are owners of the newly opened East Road Market and Deli in Bennington.
BENNINGTON — The East Road Market and Deli in Bennington is newly opened, but already enjoying a daily lunch rush and steady flow of customers.
