LONDONDERRY — At its annual banquet in December, The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad presented two of its most distinguished awards, The William Cobb Sr. Memorial Award and The Community Service Award to Marge Fish and Regina Downer respectively.
The William Cobb Sr. Award is given to a squad member who has shown excellence in improvement of their skills and training, as well as their dedication to the Squad. Marge Fish, a registered nurse, joined the squad in October 1976 and became a paramedic. She has made over 1,354 calls for LVRS. Other areas of Marge’s contributions include serving as Infection Control Officer for two years, Supply Officer for 20 years, District Representative for two years, Secretary for 27 years, and raining Officer for 37 years.
Several years ago, LVRS established the Community Service Award to recognize other individuals and organizations that — like LVRS — are dedicated to helping the health and welfare of our community. Beginning in February of 2020, Regina Downer and her My Community Nurse Project have brought in-home nursing assessment, patient safety-checks and care and advocacy for residents of the mountain towns. It is the only project of its kind in southwestern Vermont and LVRS is pleased to recognize Downer's incredible efforts.