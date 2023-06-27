BENNINGTON — With unanimous support, the Hiland Hall School board appointed Drew Kelly as the new director. Meg Cottam, who has served as director for the last 10 years, will step down at the end of June.
Kelly is well known to the Hiland Hall School community.
“My experience with the school began as a parent in 2015,” he said in a release. “Since that time, my ongoing engagement with the Hiland Hall School has been personally rewarding and significant for me, as a parent, board member, board chair, and occasional classroom volunteer.”
Drew is a graduate of Northeastern University and has spent the past two decades engaged in finance, staff development, strategic planning and program management.
“My passion for the school stems from the school’s unique philosophy and educational approach,” Kelly said. “Over the years I have been continually inspired by the teachers, students, and family members at the school. I am deeply committed to supporting our talented teachers in fostering a positive learning environment. Throughout my various leadership roles, I have always enjoyed most the role of co-collaborator, with staff, boards, committees, and communities.”
The Hiland Hall School is a state accredited primary and middle school founded in 1991 by Jessica Howard. The program is rooted in a deep tradition of Progressive Education offered in an atmosphere of trust and respect.