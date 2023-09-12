MANCHESTER — The children of Marion Fleming are delighted to share selected works painted by their mother, Marion Fleming, with the community.
A gallery opening will be held from 5 – 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at Equinox Village. Live music and refreshments will be available. The exhibit will remain on display through October 15, per a release. The Equinox Village Gallery is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: free and open to the public.
Marion Fleming was the child of a first-generation, Brooklyn-raised mother and father whose ancestors had moved to a Vermont mountaintop to escape coastal Yellow Fever. Her parents’ meeting had everything to do with economic status, hard work, love of nature and humor. These elements formed her worldview and are infused in her art.
Local people, covered bridges, seasonal foliage, and the well-known Mt. Equinox were all part of the Vermont scenery she cherished. She later moved to the foothills of the Catskill Mountains where the open spaces provided her the opportunity to hone her landscape artistry.
When her daughter joined the Army and was stationed in California, she caught the travel bug and eventually visited Russia, Central Asia, Switzerland, and many places in the U.S. You might recognize scenes from several of these locations in her art.
Advised and encouraged by Norman Rockwell, Marion studied illustration at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y.. Her memberships included the Cooperstown Art Association, the Central New York Watercolor Society, and the Southern Vermont Art Center.
She had nine one-person shows including exhibits at the Southern Vermont Art Center in Manchester and the Cape May County Art League in Cape May, New Jersey. Her work is represented in many private collections, businesses, and museums.
Painting took Marion away to another place and it always brought her deep joy. It is her children’s wish to share that joy with you as well.
The Gallery at Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. To learn about upcoming gallery openings and exhibits go to equinoxvillage.com or call Kara Waite, Activities Coordinator, at (802) 362-4061.