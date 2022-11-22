MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning is hosting Pamela Morton to lead a two-part series on the spectacular coastline situated between the Maures mountains to the west and the Alps to the east. The first talk will take place on Dec. 1, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom video conference.
Originally an isolated region of small fishing villages, the French Riviera was first “discovered” in the 18th century by British and Russian aristocrats seeking refuge from northern winters. Artists including Signac, Matisse and Chagall were drawn to the area for the intensity of its light and picturesque scenery. The arrival of prominent figures and celebrities, beginning with Queen Victoria and continuing through Picasso, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Brigitte Bardot, secured the Riviera’s reputation as a fashionable resort.
From hiking trails to art museums, perfume factories and exotic botanical gardens, the Riviera has much to offer. It is a destination that continues to inspire today.
Morton’s journey moves through the seaside resorts of Saint-Tropez, Antibes and Villefranche to the hilltop villages of Saint-Paul-de-Vence and Eze. The second lecture, on Dec. 8, will focus on Monaco.
Registration is $30 for the two-part series or $18 per lecture. For more information or to register, call the GMALL office at 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.