building2.jpg

 First Baptist Church of Bennington photo
BENNINGTON — The First Baptist Church of Bennington will be holding its Christmas Bazaar and Tag Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The market will feature more than 20 tables of crafts, handmade goods and gift items. Snack items will be available and sold by the church. A tag sale will also be held that day on the second floor of the church annex.

For more information about vendor table reservations, contact Grace Wilson at 802-379-4548. First Baptist is at 601 Main St. in the downtown. To learn more about First Baptist, visit fbcbennington.org.

