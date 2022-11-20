Dorset Players make merry with 'A Christmas Carol'

Scenes from the 2019 Dorset Players holiday production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," dramatized by RayDeMattis and William John Aupperlee, directed by Don Petersen, produced by Cheryl Gushee, and starring Kevin O'Toole as Scrooge.

 Photo provided by Steven Schlussel
DORSET — The Dorset Players continue their 95th season with Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol," adapted by Jon Jory and Marcia Dixcy Jory.

Director Cheryl Gushee brings the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge (Tom Ferguson) and the reclamation of his Christmas Spirit to life on the Dorset Playhouse stage. All the familiar characters are there, the Cratchits (Colin Hill, Abby Daley), the Fezziwigs (Michael Robinson, Jane LoBrutto), the nephew, Fred (Josh Bond) and of course, the ghosts, Marley and Christmases Past, Present, and Future (Chris Barlow, Emily Porter, James Garrison).

Musical direction is by Lorri Bond, and choreography is by Tina Foŕes-Hitt & Natalie Philpot. "A Christmas Carol" shows at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 11 at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Rd. 

Tickets are available at www.dorsetplayers.org and by calling the box office at 802-867-5777.

