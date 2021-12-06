DORSET — Lovers of theater are in luck this week and next.
The Dorset Players presents its holiday show “Little Women,” as adapted by Marisha Chamberlain from the novel by Louisa May Alcott and directed by Janet Groom.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19, Dorset Playhouse. Tickets are available online only at www.dorsetplayers.org, where ticket purchase policies, including vaccination requirements and masking, are available.
No children under 5 will be admitted. Or leave a message at 802-867-5777.
Returning to the stage are Kristen Kimball, Penelope Kimball, Joseph R. Mozer and Dan O’Connell. New cast members welcomed include Brian Barney, Susan Fingerhut, Mary Jo Greco, Emma Jansch, Kylie Prins, Tom Salmon and Marlee Wymer.
The Dorset Players thank its presenting sponsors Manchester Medical Center and Sheila Childs and our show sponsors McWayne Jewelers, The Italian Market of Manchester and the Vintage Soul Country Store.